Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

3rd Teen Arrested for Murder After Death of NYC Subway Good Samaritan

Police say Roland Hueston died trying to save the victim of a gang attack who fell on the subway tracks

A third teenager is now in custody on murder charges, after a violent New Year's Day beating on a New York City subway platform led to the death of a good Samaritan who tried to rescue the beating victim from the train tracks.

Police say a group assaulted a 38-year-old victim on the B/D platform at the Fordham Road station on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m.

The group, nearly half a dozen in size, threatened the man with a knife before attacking him. During the course of the assault, the man fell to the tracks.

That's when a 36-year-old man, Roland Hueston of the Bronx, jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to save the beating victim. Hueston was struck and killed by the oncoming train, authorities say. Police haven't determined if the two men were known to one another.

The 38-year-old, who was the target of the gang assault, was not hit by the train but suffered a broken arm and was taken to a nearby hospital.

Two suspects, boys ages 16 and 17, were arrested Jan. 14, and on Saturday the NYPD said another 17-year-old boy was arrested Jan. 20. All three faces murder, robbery and gang assault charges, among other offenses.

