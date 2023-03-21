33 Indicted on Murder, Other Charges in What May Be Queens' Largest-Ever Gang Takedown: DA

What to Know Thirty-three reputed gang members were indicted, including on murder charges, in what could possibly be the largest gang takedown in Queens history, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell jointly announced Tuesday.

The indictment comes after a nearly three-year probe that brought indictments against the alleged gang members, including five whom were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in 2019 -- an innocent boy gunned down by a reputed gang member after being mistook for a rival.

These are the 33 alleged gang members involved in a bloody feud that terrorized the Baisley Park Houses and nearby communities in South Jamaica, Queens.

Thirty-three reputed gang members were indicted, including on murder charges, in what could possibly be the largest gang takedown in Queens history, Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell jointly announced Tuesday.

The indictment comes after a nearly three-year probe that brought indictments against the alleged gang members, including five whom were charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin in 2019 after a reputed gang member mistook the innocent child for a rival, as well as the murder of Sean Vance on New Year's Eve 2020.

The accused, who rane in age from 17 to 40, were arraigned on a 151-count indictment variously charging them with conspiracy in the first, second and fourth degrees, murder in the second degree and additional charges. They must return to court in May.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

At the center of the charges is the blood feud between Southeast Queens street gangs Money World and rivals Local Trap Stars and Never Forget Loyalty. While the gang war was set off by a slashing in April 2019, the tensions and violence between the gangs escalated after the murder of Griffin in October 2019, according to the district attorney's office.

These are the 33 alleged gang members involved in a bloody feud that terrorized the Baisley Park Houses and nearby communities in South Jamaica, Queens.

Since Griffin’s murder, there have been more than 22 shootings, one fatal. The feud has been fueled through social media and rap videos.

The takedown not only ended with more than 30 individuals indicted, but also ended with more than 30 illegal firearms taken off the streets.

Those who live near the Baisley Park Houses remember the grief and shock they felt, following the death of 14-year-old Griffin. But despite this historic gang takedown – concerns over this community’s safety remain.

Of the 33 alleged gang members indicted, four have not been arrested yet. Police are actively looking for them and working on additional gang takedowns.