3 Wanted in Food Delivery Turned Armed Home Invasion: NYPD

Three suspects reportedly used a food delivery to get inside a Brooklyn apartment and tie up two people to steal thousands in cash and electronics

Police say three suspects used a food delivery to force their way into a Brooklyn apartment and get away with thousands in cash and electronics
Police in New York City released information Friday morning on three suspects wanted in connection with a home invasion robbery where at least two armed men tied up the victims and got away with thousands in cash and electronics.

The frightening Brooklyn robbery occurred shortly before 5 p.m on Jan. 8 after an unidentified woman dropped food off at the Prospect Park South building on East 18th Street, police said.

The apartment building's surveillance video captured the woman enter the building trailed by two other people, now believed to be the armed assailants.

Police say the two men then knocked on the sixth-floor apartment door and used their guns to threaten a 38-year-old man when he answered the door. That's when the suspects allegedly tied up the man and a second male victim in the apartment, according to police.

The pair got away with $2,075 in cash and electronics, authorities say. All three suspects the building in opposite directions and have not yet been identified by police.

The two victims were said to have suffered no injuries from the home invasion.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

