3 People Wanted by Police in Shooting of 12-Year-Old Girl in NYC

Police released video Sunday of three people wanted in connection to a shooting in the Bronx that injured two, including a 12-year-old girl.

According to the NYPD, the young girl and a 25-year-old man were shot Saturday around 5:51 p.m. in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. The girl was hit in her ankle and the man in his chest, police said.

Police said both victims were taken to BronxCare Health System in stable condition.

It wasn't clear who fired the gunshots on Wythe Place Saturday evening, but police were looking for all three individuals who reportedly fled the scene.

Hours later that lady, a 10-year-old boy was killed when a man opened fire outside of a home in Queens.

Police have not announced arrests in either shooting. The NYPD investigation is ongoing.