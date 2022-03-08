3 NJ Women Accused of Placing Electric Dog Collar on Teen, Depriving Food and Clothing

Three women in New Jersey are accused of placing an electric shock dog collar around a 13-year-old's neck and depriving her food and clothing for several years.

The almost unbelievable case of alleged child abuse took place at a home in Stratford Township. The teen girl managed to finally break free and run to a neighbor's home for help, with the collar still around her neck.

The girl alleged that her relatives would shock her as a form of punishment.

Police were called by the neighbor, and the teen was taken to the hospital for an evaluation. She is now in foster care.

Three of the of girls' relatives have been charged with aggravated assault, child neglect and child endangerment. It was not immediately clear if the relatives had hired an attorney.