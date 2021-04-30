Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
crime

3 More Plead Guilty in NY, NJ Bank Fraud Scheme

The scheme caused losses of approximately $3.5 million to entities in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan, according to prosecutors

ATM cash machine
Getty Images

Federal prosecutors announced three more guilty pleas Thursday in a bank fraud case that affected banks in multiple states.

The three, from New York, Ohio and New Jersey, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud and face sentencing in September.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to the U.S. attorney’s office in Newark, the trio and others scammed the banks and electronic merchant processors by creating sham companies and using them to issue checks to other shell companies associated with the scheme, without the funds to back them up.

Local

crime 15 mins ago

Missing Teen Daughter of Newark Anti-Violence Activist Was Kidnapped and Killed: Sheriff

midtown Manhattan 11 hours ago

Madame Tussauds New York to Immortalize Kamala Harris — First VP to Receive the Honor

They also allegedly used ATMs and bank tellers to withdraw money before the banks and merchant processors could recognize the money in their accounts was the result of fraudulent transactions.

The scheme caused losses of approximately $3.5 million to entities in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and Michigan, according to prosecutors.

Erm Ayaz, 36, of Brooklyn, New York, pleaded guilty by videoconference Thursday. Thirty-two-year-old Syed Abbas of Westerville, Ohio, and 35-year-old Habib Majid of North Brunswick, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in the last week.

Four others connected to the scheme had previously pleaded guilty.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

crimebank fraud
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us