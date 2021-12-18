3 Men Shot Near Queens Shopping Center in Apparent Road Rage Incident: Police

Three men were rushed to a hospital in Queens after a gunman opened fire on their vehicle in an apparent road rage incident, police said Saturday.

The first shots were reported near a shopping center in the borough around 3:40 p.m. at Baisley Boulevard and Guy R Brewer Boulevard.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

A senior law enforcement official told NBC New York the three men were inside a white Jeep Grand Cherokee in Rochdale Village when an unidentified male approached the vehicle and started firing.

Two of the victims were shot in the back, a third was shot in the face, the senior official said.

All three men were taken to Jamaica Hospital and are expected to survive.

Police said the suspect fled the area in a black vehicle but did not provide further details of the shooter.