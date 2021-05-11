3 Current and Former NYPD Cops Arrested on Corruption Charges, Sources Say

The FBI and NYPD arrested two current police officers and one retired officer in connection with several corruption schemes, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

All three cops had worked in the 105th Precinct in Queens.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn are expected to release details later Tuesday.

Two law enforcement sources say the three officers allegedly worked an accident investigation scheme – purportedly taking bribes or kickbacks from a towing firm to refer crash jobs to that firm.

The NYPD is supposed to use a program where authorized tow operators are picked in order through a computer system. This alleged scheme circumvented that policy, the sources said.

The officers also allegedly went into NYPD databases to look up victim information to provide to a person who they thought was a middleman for personal injury lawyers and physical therapists, but turns out was an undercover.

In addition, the sources said, the retired officer allegedly offered to work security for a drug distribution network saying he had a gun and could do the job – but was allegedly talking to an undercover.

He was allegedly paid $1,200 by the undercover to deliver what he thought was cocaine as part of a sting operation.

This is a developing story.