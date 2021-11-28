Crime and Courts

Bay Shore

2nd French Bulldog Stolen From Long Island Home Over Holiday Weekend: Police

The second dognapping comes two days after 4-year-old Stella was taken from a home in Huntington

Zushi, a 3-month-old French Bulldog, held by her owner.

Police on Long Island say a 3-month-old French Bulldog was taken from its owner's home during an overnight burglary.

Suffolk County police said the dog went missing after a Bay Shore home was burgled sometime between Saturday night and Sunday morning.

Zushi, the 3-month-old pet, was taken along with clothing and cash, according to police.

The overnight kidnapping is the second instance of a French Bulldog stolen from a home on Long Island since Thursday.

Police said a 4-year-old named Stella was taken from her Huntington home while her parents were at Thanksgiving dinner. The couple was reunited two days later when the pet was safely located.

Detectives ask anyone with information about the location of Zushi to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

