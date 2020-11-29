2nd Child in Newark Injured by Gunfire Over Holiday Weekend

Police in Newark say a second child was shot in the city just one day after a 12-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the back.

A girl was shot and wounded Saturday night, almost 24 hours after a stray bullet struck the 12-year-old boy in the back while he was inside his home.

Investigators searched for evidence near South 15th Street late Saturday night after the girl was taken to a hospital for treatment. Officers found more than a dozen shell casings near the scene.

Officials say the 14-year-old girl is in the hospital in stable condition.

The second weekend shooting to injure a child was about one mile away from Friday night's stray bullet incident from a drive-by shooting entered the boy's home. He was released from the hospital Saturday but many in the community remained rattled.

"It's just sad. That baby is alright. We got to thank God and we got to do better," one local resident told News 4.

Police found a car believed to be involved in the shooting - it was abandoned. No arrests have been made in either shooting.