29 Nabbed in Gang Takedown; Charged With Attempted Murder, Dogfighting, Other Crimes

What to Know Twenty-nine individuals from Monmouth and Ocean counties were charged with racketeering, conspiracy, attempted murder, drug- and gun-trafficking and dogfighting following and 8-month investigation into gang activities and organized street crimes, Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Friday.

The investigation allegedly revealed a power grab by Xavier Reed, a Bloods gang leader, to consolidate his command of the gang’s criminal activities through violence, intimidation, illegal drug and gun sales, and the operation of a dogfighting ring, according to prosecutors.

Of the 29 people charged as part of this investigation, nine are facing charges of racketeering, five are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two are facing charges as a leader of a dogfighting network, and four are facing dogfighting charges.

Twenty-nine individuals from Monmouth and Ocean counties were charged with racketeering, conspiracy, attempted murder, drug- and gun-trafficking and dogfighting following and 8-month investigation into gang activities and organized street crimes, Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni announced Friday.

The investigation allegedly revealed a power grab by Xavier Reed, a Bloods gang leader, to consolidate his command of the gang’s criminal activities through violence, intimidation, illegal drug and gun sales, and the operation of a dogfighting ring, according to prosecutors.

Of the 29 people charged as part of the investigation, known as “Operation Golden State,” nine are facing charges of racketeering, five are facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder, two are facing charges as a leader of a dogfighting network, and four are facing dogfighting charges, prosecutors say.

During the investigation, law enforcement allegedly recovered firearms, a vehicle used in criminal activity, cocaine and marijuana, 12 dogs used in the dogfighting operation, as well as other evidence related to the dogfighting operation.

The joint investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office as well as federal, state, county and local law enforcement agencies, concluded that Reed, of Jackson Township, controlled a vast criminal enterprise operating in Asbury Park, Neptune Township, Freehold and Lakewood. Reed, also known as “HS”, assembled the gang alliance consisting of G-Shine Bloods, 47 Neighborhood Crips and the Grape Street Crips to control most illegal activity in Monmouth and Ocean counties.

As a G-Shine Bloods leader, Reed was responsible for administering punishment, controlling revenue from various quantities of drug sales -- which included heroin, cocaine, prescription pills and marijuana -- and managing the dogfighting ring, where thousands of dollars were typically earned on a single dogfight. According to prosecutors, all of the nefarious activities funded the crime carried out by the group, and, by extension, further advance Reed’s power.

Reed attempted to maintain control over criminal activity in Monmouth County by intimidating individuals who were disloyal to him or his organization and "violently" retaliated against former members of his gang and rivals, prosecutors said. Reed’s tactics allegedly included a conspiracy with others charged to murder two of Reed’s rivals and a member of a Lakewood-based G-Shine set, who were against Reed’s efforts to consolidate that set into his new organization.

Reed's criminal enterprise was allegedly responsible for more than a dozen shooting incidents that have recently plagued Asbury Park, Long Branch, Tinton Falls, Keansburg and Neptune Township. The investigation also allegedly revealed Reed and his affiliates were responsible for violent criminal activity throughout Asbury Park, Freehold Borough, and Neptune Township.

Meanwhile, the dogfighting part of the enterprise worked with out-of-state breeding facilities that focused on training dogs to kill and engaged in interstate dogfighting events.

The Monmouth County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals seized eight Pit Bull-type dogs in Monmouth and Ocean counties in February. All of those dogs are believed to have been owned by Reed.

The dogs were left outside in sub-freezing temperatures and had bite marks on their limbs, necks and ears indicative of dogfighting. The dogs are safe and currently being sheltered in an Ocean County animal facility.

Reed is charged with first degree racketeering conspiracy, first degree gang criminality, first degree conspiracy to commit murder, first degree promotion of organized street crime, second degree aggravated assault, second degree solicitation to join a criminal street gang, second degree conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), second degree unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community firearm), second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose, second degree leader of a dog fighting network, third degree conspiracy to commit dog fighting, third degree conspiracy to commit witness tampering, third degree conspiracy to distribute CDS (marijuana), and second degree certain persons not to possess weapons.

Aside from Reed, 28 other individuals were also charged, including an underage person. The minor is charged with first degree racketeering conspiracy, second degree conspiracy to commit unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), second degree unlawful possession of a weapon (firearm), second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (community firearm), second degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and second degree conspiracy to possess a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Attorney information for Reed, or any of the dozens charged, was not immediately known.