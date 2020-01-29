27-Year-Old Man Arrested in Death of Long Island Nursing Student: Police

A suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a nursing student who was found strangled inside her home on Long Island, police said.

Michael Owen, 27, was arrested Tuesday, two weeks after Kelly Owen's parents discovered their daughter's lifeless body in her bed at their South Farmingdale home on 1st Avenue, according to Nassau County police.

On Jan. 15, the 27-year-old nursing student got her daughter ready in the morning before her father took his 6-year-old granddaughter to school.

Owen was supposed to help out with her daughter’s after-school program at 3 p.m., but her parents found her car in the driveway when they came home a half hour after that, police said.

When her parents went inside, they found their daughter unconscious and not breathing in her bed. The parents immediately called 911, but first responders pronounced her dead at the scene.

The medical examiner later ruled strangulation as the cause of death for Owen. Police said there were no signs of a break-in.

It wasn't immediately clear if Kelly Owen knew Michael Owen or if there's any relation between them.

Michael Owen was charged with 2nd degree murder, police said. He will be arraigned on Wednesday.