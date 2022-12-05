Crime and Courts

Queens

20-Year-Old Man Charged With Murder in Brutal NYC Gas Station Beating

"The life of a young father was cut short in a shockingly brutal attack," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said.

By NBC New York Staff

A 20-year-old was charged with murder, gang assault and other crimes in the beating death of a man in Queens after a dispute, according to the district attorney's office.

Michael Santander, of Corona, was arraigned Wednesday on a complaint charging him with murder in the second degree, gang assault in the first degree, assault in the first degree, assault in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

According to the complaint, Santander and a group of individuals still sought by police, approached 22-year-old Esvin Vasquez at a BP Gas Station on Junction Boulevard near the intersection of 44th Avenue in Corona.

Surveillance video showed Santander and other in the group knock Vasquez to the ground and kicked him repeatedly in the head and body.

Santander also hit Vasquez in the head with a wooden board, which was also used another person who sustained multiple broken ribs.

"The life of a young father was cut short in a shockingly brutal attack," Katz said. "As alleged, the defendant kicked and battered one victim causing his death and seriously injured a second. The defendant will be held accountable and we will find the other perpetrators of this heinous assault.”

If convicted, Santander faces up to life in prison.

Attorney information for Santander was not immediately known.

