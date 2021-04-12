Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Newark

2-Year-Old Girl Wounded in ‘Targeted' New Jersey Shooting

A 2-year-old girl in New Jersey was shot in the hip Monday afternoon in what police have called a "targeted" shooting.

Police in Newark responded to the area near 14th Avenue and South 6th Street for reports of shots fired at 2 p.m. Officers learned the child had been taken to University Hospital and was reported in stable condition, police said.

"Our detectives have determined that this was a targeted incident. Unfortunately, a child has become a victim," Newark Public Safety Director Brian O'Hara said. "Thankfully, it appears she will recover from her injuries and there is no danger to the community."

A Toyota minivan with a bullet hole in the back windshield was towed away from the block.

Officers had the surrounding street blocked off and were still investigating the scene several hours later.

This story is developing.

