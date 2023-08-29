2-year-old dies after mom's boyfriend threw him against wall for waking him up: Police

A toddler in Brooklyn died after his mother's boyfriend threw him against a wall because he woke him up, fracturing the boy's skull and ultimately leading to his death, according to police.

Officers were called to a home on East 68th Street in Bergen Beach just before noon on Sunday, where officers found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive and with bruising to his stomach. First responders brought the boy to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center; he died shortly after.

The medical examiner determined that the boy, who has not been identified, suffered injuries to his head and body. he death was ruled a homicide.

On Monday, police arrested 23-year-old Latrell Lewis, charging him with murder in the toddler's death. Police said Lewis was the boyfriend of the child's mother, and usually watching him she worked. Lewis admitted to throwing the boy against the wall for waking him up, which led to the boy's fatal injuries, according to police.

Attorney information for Lewis was not immediately available.