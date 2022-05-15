Crime and Courts

2 Working on Pickup Truck on Long Island Road Left for Dead in Hit-and-Run

The friends were working on a 1989 F-150 pickup truck Wednesday evening

Authorities arrested a woman accused of killing two Long Island men working on the engine of a pickup truck on the side of a road Wednesday evening.

Johanna Iovino, 30, was arrested Saturday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, police announced. The Lake Ronkonkoma woman is accused causing the crash that killed two men on Express Drive South in Holtsville.

Police said Robert Kehlenbeck and Ryan Walker were working on a 1989 F-150 pickup truck around 5:30 p.m. when Iovino hit them and drove off.

Walker, 37, died immediately following the crash. Kehlenbeck, 46, died days later at Stony Brook University Hospital.

Friends said Walker leaves behind a 13-year-old son.

Attorney information for Iovino was not immediately known. She was scheduled to be arraigned on Saturday.

