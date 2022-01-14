2 Teens Arrested for Murder After Death of NYC Subway Good Samaritan

Two teenagers are in custody on murder charges, after a violent New Year's Day beating on a New York City subway platform led to the death of a good Samaritan who tried to rescue the beating victim from the train tracks.

Police say a group assaulted a 38-year-old victim on the B/D platform at the Fordham Road station on Jan. 1 around 2:30 a.m.

The group, nearly half a dozen in size, threatened the man with a knife before attacking him. During the course of the assault, the man fell to the tracks.

That's when a 36-year-old man, Roland Hueston of the Bronx, jumped onto the tracks in an attempt to save the beating victim. Hueston was struck and killed by the oncoming train, authorities say. Police haven't determined if the two men were known to one another.

The 38-year-old, who was the target of the gang assault, was not hit by the train but suffered a broken arm and taken to a nearby hospital.

The NYPD says the two suspects, boys ages 16 and 17, were arrested Wednesday. They both faces murder, robbery and gang assault charges, among other offenses.