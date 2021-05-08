2 Shot, Including Toddler, in Times Square: Police

A woman and toddler were shot in Times Square around 5 p.m. Saturday, three senior NYPD officials told NBC New York.

Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, the officials said. They were both expected to survive.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A vendor in Times Square shared this video with @NBCNewYork, he says he heard “Two shots. They was bleeding the toddler was bleeding and the mom was crying.” pic.twitter.com/3DmJ80J5e3 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) May 8, 2021

The shooting occurred minutes before 5 p.m. near the corner of W 44th Street and 7th Avenue. People in the area were advised to expect delays as police cordoned off roads for their investigation.

Police Activity: Expect traffic delays, road closures, and a heavy presence of emergency personnel in the area of West 44th Street and 7th Avenue in Manhattan. Avoid the area. — NYCEM - Notify NYC (@NotifyNYC) May 8, 2021

Police did not immediately release any description of a possible suspect.

This story is developing.