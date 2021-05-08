2 Shot, Including Toddler, in Times Square: Police

A woman and toddler were shot in Times Square around 5 p.m. Saturday, three senior NYPD officials told NBC New York.
Both victims were transported to Bellevue Hospital, the woman with a gunshot wound to her leg, the officials said. They were both expected to survive.
The shooting occurred minutes before 5 p.m. near the corner of W 44th Street and 7th Avenue. People in the area were advised to expect delays as police cordoned off roads for their investigation.
Police did not immediately release any description of a possible suspect.
This story is developing.