2 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Bloody Afternoon Brooklyn Crime Spree

In the span of roughly one hour Sunday afternoon, police in Brooklyn were chasing down suspects from three separate crime scenes that left a handful of victims who were shot and stabbed.

Officers responded to a deli around 3:15 p.m. in East New York where multiple suspects fled after a shooting. One person was injured at the shop on Pitkin Avenue, police said.

Within the hour and roughly a dozen blocks away, also in East New York, cops went to a subway station where a 29-year-old man was shot.

Authorities said a suspect known to the victim opened fire, striking the man in his torso. He was removed to Brookdale Hospital.

The Shepard Avenue subway station was partially closed off as officers investigated the shooting along the C line.

And over in Crown Heights around 4 p.m., police were investigating a shooting at an Indian restaurant on Nostrand Avenue.

The NYPD said two men were stabbed and their attackers fled in a blue vehicle. One of the victims was stabbed in the neck, the other in the arm, according to officials.