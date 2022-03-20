Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

2 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Bloody Afternoon Brooklyn Crime Spree

Three separate crime scenes had police investigating violent attacks Sunday afternoon

Police officers outside a deli where one person was shot

In the span of roughly one hour Sunday afternoon, police in Brooklyn were chasing down suspects from three separate crime scenes that left a handful of victims who were shot and stabbed.

Officers responded to a deli around 3:15 p.m. in East New York where multiple suspects fled after a shooting. One person was injured at the shop on Pitkin Avenue, police said.

Within the hour and roughly a dozen blocks away, also in East New York, cops went to a subway station where a 29-year-old man was shot.

Authorities said a suspect known to the victim opened fire, striking the man in his torso. He was removed to Brookdale Hospital.

Police search a subway platform for evidence.

The Shepard Avenue subway station was partially closed off as officers investigated the shooting along the C line.

And over in Crown Heights around 4 p.m., police were investigating a shooting at an Indian restaurant on Nostrand Avenue.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

News

Coronavirus 4 hours ago

Health Experts Predict Uptick in U.S. Covid Cases Due to New BA.2 Variant

Bronx 6 hours ago

Bronx Mother Says Police Need to Look at Boyfriend for Daughter's Apartment Murder

The NYPD said two men were stabbed and their attackers fled in a blue vehicle. One of the victims was stabbed in the neck, the other in the arm, according to officials.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNYPDgun violencestabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us