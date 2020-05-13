Crime and Courts

2 Queens Men Sought Weapons Cache, Praised Anti-Semitic Attacks, Authorities Say

While there was no active plot, at least one praised a violent attack in New York last December

By Jonathan Dienst and Joe Valiquette

Two Queens men are under arrest for allegedly trying to buy high-power weapons, amid ongoing talk by one about targeting Jews -- including praising last year's Hanukkah attack in Monsey, law enforcement officials say.

The U.S. Attorney, FBI and NYPD are expected to announce details of the charges against the two men later Wednesday. Spokesmen for all three declined comment.

While they were not actively plotting a specific attack, law enforcement officials say, one of the men did discuss past attacks on Jewish communities online, as well as other racist sentiments. Among those conversations was praise for last year's deadly Hanukkah assault in Rockland County.

Late last December a man entered a gathering at a rabbi's home in Monsey -- a hamlet home to thousands of Orthodox Jews -- and stabbed five people, one of whom later died.

In late April a federal judge ruled suspect Grafton Thomas was not mentally fit to stand trial on hate crimes charges related to that attack.

The Monsey assault shook a community already on edge. Less than three weeks prior, a heavily armed couple stormed a kosher supermarket in Jersey City and opened fire, leaving four people dead.

These new arrests come against the backdrop of new data this week from the Anti-Defamation League showing a massive increase in anti-Semitic vandalism, harassment and assaults nationwide, and in New York in particular.

Such incidents rose 26 percent in New York in 2019, and nationally were in the highest in 40 years of ADL tracking, the group said.

The ADL said the number of incidents that could be tied directly to extremist groups, or those espousing their ideologies, was at a 15-year high.

