gun violence

2 Outdoor Diners Struck by Gunfire Friday Night in Brooklyn: Police

Two people were shot near Prospect Park Friday evening while dining outdoors at a Thai restaurant in Brooklyn, police officials said.

The victims, a man and a woman, were rushed to a nearby hospital after suffering gunshot wounds outside the restaurant on Washington Avenue in Prospect Heights. The extent of their injuries was not known Friday but both were expected to survive.

Police do not believe the victims were the intended targets of the gunfire.

It was a busy night for dining in the neighborhood before the shots rang out. Hours later crime scene tape surrounded the scene of empty tables and chairs and broken glass.

Police have not yet announced any arrests and their investigation is ongoing.

