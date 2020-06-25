Crime and Courts

drug trafficking

2 NYC Dept. of Education Employees Arrested in Interstate Drug Trafficking Bust

By Joe Valiquette

NECN, File

Almost a dozen members and associates of a Brooklyn-based interstate narcotics trafficking organization face federal narcotics and firearms charges -- including two employees of the NYC Department of Education, law enforcement sources tell NBC New York.

Teams of ATF agents and NYPD officers made several arrests in Brooklyn early Thursday.  Other arrests were made in other states. 

Among those arrested in Brooklyn are two employees of the DOE, the sources said. Their functions within the department were not clear; spokespeople for the department were not immediately available to comment.

The gang members arrested in New York will appear in federal court in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon.

Details of the charges and investigation are expected to be released by the Brooklyn U.S. Attorney later in the day.

