2 New Jersey Police Chiefs Charged in Separate Sexual Misconduct Cases: AG

What to Know A retired police chief and a suspended one are facing misconduct and other charges, New Jersey's Attorney General Matthew Platkin announced Wednesday, with the latter being accused of sexually assaulting subordinates over the course of more than a decade in what prosecutors described as a "years-long pattern of sexually predatory behavior against numerous women."

Thomas Herbst, 55 and of Bridgewater, who worked for the Manville Police Department since 1991 and was on paid administrative leave as of his arrest Wednesday morning, is accused of sexually inappropriate behavior toward at least three women.

In a separate case, the since-retired Howell Township police chief, Andrew Kudrick, is facing criminal charges after he allegedly lied in a township investigation and threatened a high-ranking member of the police department in order to cover up a sexual affair with a subordinate.

According to the investigation, he regularly groped, exposed himself to, sexually harassed, and sexually assaulted an employee of the police department who reported directly to him between 2008 and 2021. The attacks often happened while he and the victim were on duty with many occuring at police headquarters.

Allegedly, Herbst at one point ordered one of the women to begin wearing skirts to work to facilitate and escalate the assaults. According to investigators, at one point when she resisted, he accused her of disobeying orders.

The chief also allegedly attacked the woman in her own home, entering through the backdoor uninvited and sexually assaulting her. Investigators say that, in order to try to avoid these home encounters, she began closing her blinds, locking her doors, and parking in her garage so that when the chief drove by, he would assume she was not home.

According to the investigation, Herbst also solicited sexual favors from the wife of one of his subordinate officers in order for that officer to receive favorable employment decisions and opportunities. In one instance, he texted his subordinate demanding oral sex from his wife in exchange for a promotion.

Evidence additionally revealed Herbst went to the new home of another alleged victim, who had previously been his subordinate, and while touring the house, sexually assaulted her.

Herbst is facing two counts of sexual assault, two counts of official misconduct, one count of a pattern of official misconduct, and one count of criminal sexual contact for the alleged predatory behavior.

Herbst's attorney did not immediately reply to NBC 4 New York's request for comment.

In a separate case, the former Howell Township police chief is facing criminal charges after he allegedly lied in a township investigation and threatened a high-ranking member of the police department in order to cover up a sexual affair with a subordinate.

Andrew Kudrick, 49, of Farmingdale, who retired from his position as chief after the conduct alleged in the complaint, was charged with official misconduct, false swearing, tampering with public records, tampering with and retaliating against witnesses, and obstructing the administration of law.

Allegedly, a confrontation between Kudrick's wife and suspected mistress during a 2021 retirement party raised suspicions about the possibility of an extramarital affair. Subsequently, after the confrontation, the township hired a special counsel to conduct an internal investigation, to address concerns that the municipal government could be at risk for liability due to the possibility of a hostile work environment and sexual harassment within the police department.

The day before a captain with the Howell Township Police Department, who had knowledge and evidence of the affair, was set to be interviewed a second time by the special counsel in late March 2022, Kudrick allegedly threatened him to intimidate him so he would lie.

Other charges stem from an official interview Kudrick gave to the special counsel, in which he falsely denied making sexual comments to, or having an intimate relationship with, the subordinate and denied he received explicit photos of her. However, alleged evidence showed an affair did take place, in violation of the townships policy which prohibits romantic relationships with subordinates.

In a statement, Kudrick's attorney, Robert Honecker, said his client is "well respected" and will "vigorously" defend himself against the accusations.

"Andy denies the allegations and has committed no crimes," Honecker said. "Falling into political disfavor does not make you a criminal. Andy is well respected in law enforcement and the community of Howell Township. He intends to vigorously defend against these charges."

During the attorney general's press release Wednesday afternoon to announce the charges, Platkin wanted to make something loud and clear.

“I have a clear message: The badge doesn’t make you untouchable and your office does not give you a right to act with impunity because at the end of the day we all stand equal before the law,” Platkin said.