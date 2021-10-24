Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
hate crime

2 Men Wanted in Summer Anti-Semitic Assault Outside Brooklyn Nightclub

Video released by the NYPD shows two men wanted in an assault outside a Brooklyn nightclub.
NYPD

Police in Brooklyn want help tracking down two men wanted in connection to an anti-Semitic assault that took place near the end of August.

The NYPD said the men attacked a 31-year-old victim back on Aug. 28 around 2:30 a.m. in front of Set Lounge on McDonald Avenue.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

According to the police report, the suspects walked up to the man and began kicking and punching him. While swinging punches the duo allegedly made anti-Jewish statements, police say.

“F--ing Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” one of the two men screamed, police sources told the Daily News. “Islam faith is the most purest!”

News

mugshots 4 hours ago

Newark Police Department Is Done Releasing Mugshots for Minor Crimes

coram 3 hours ago

Woman Found Fatally Stabbed on Front Lawn on Long Island

The 31-year-old victim suffered cuts to his face, neck and arm.

Police released surveillance video this week of the summer assault that took place outside the Brooklyn nightclub.

The investigation is being led by the department's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

hate crimeNYPDBrooklyn
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us