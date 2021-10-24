2 Men Wanted in Summer Anti-Semitic Assault Outside Brooklyn Nightclub

Police in Brooklyn want help tracking down two men wanted in connection to an anti-Semitic assault that took place near the end of August.

The NYPD said the men attacked a 31-year-old victim back on Aug. 28 around 2:30 a.m. in front of Set Lounge on McDonald Avenue.

According to the police report, the suspects walked up to the man and began kicking and punching him. While swinging punches the duo allegedly made anti-Jewish statements, police say.

“F--ing Jews! Jews shouldn’t exist!” one of the two men screamed, police sources told the Daily News. “Islam faith is the most purest!”

The 31-year-old victim suffered cuts to his face, neck and arm.

Police released surveillance video this week of the summer assault that took place outside the Brooklyn nightclub.

The investigation is being led by the department's Hate Crimes Task Force.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).