2 Men Rob 14-Year-Old Teen in Lower Manhattan; 1 Suspect Arrested

Police in New York City want to catch a second man accused of assaulting and robbing a teenager in Lower Manhattan.
A 14-year-old boy was grabbed Friday morning and held up against a scaffolding pole while a second suspect took his belongings, police said.
The assault occurred on Lafayette Street around 11:30 a.m., police said.
"The individuals struck the victim in the face repeatedly during the robbery," police said in a statement.
The men got away with the teen's jacket, shoulder bag, cell phone and a couple dollars cash.
News
One of the suspects, 35-year-old Charles Destefano, was arrested later that day not far from the scene of the attack.
Police are still searching for the second suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, pink sweater, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.
Attorney information for Destefano was not immediately available.