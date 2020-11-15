Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Lower Manhattan

2 Men Rob 14-Year-Old Teen in Lower Manhattan; 1 Suspect Arrested

Surveillance images captured two suspects assault and rob a 14-year-old teen, police say

Police in New York City want to catch a second man accused of assaulting and robbing a teenager in Lower Manhattan.

A 14-year-old boy was grabbed Friday morning and held up against a scaffolding pole while a second suspect took his belongings, police said.

The assault occurred on Lafayette Street around 11:30 a.m., police said.

"The individuals struck the victim in the face repeatedly during the robbery," police said in a statement.

The men got away with the teen's jacket, shoulder bag, cell phone and a couple dollars cash.

News

COVID-19 6 hours ago

NYC Positivity Stays Below School Closing Threshold; NJ Has Back-to-Back Record Virus Highs

Storm Team 4 3 hours ago

Wind Gusts Up to 60 MPH, Severe Thunderstorms Possible Across Tri-State

One of the suspects, 35-year-old Charles Destefano, was arrested later that day not far from the scene of the attack.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, pink sweater, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Attorney information for Destefano was not immediately available.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Lower ManhattanNYPDCrime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us