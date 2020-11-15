2 Men Rob 14-Year-Old Teen in Lower Manhattan; 1 Suspect Arrested

Police in New York City want to catch a second man accused of assaulting and robbing a teenager in Lower Manhattan.

A 14-year-old boy was grabbed Friday morning and held up against a scaffolding pole while a second suspect took his belongings, police said.

The assault occurred on Lafayette Street around 11:30 a.m., police said.

🚨WANTED for ROBBERY: On 11/13/20 at approx 11:30 AM, in front of 90 Lafayette St in Manhattan, a male held a 14-year-old against a scaffolding pole while another male removed his property while punching him repeatedly. Any info, call or DM @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/I2jY0BnIdu — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 15, 2020

"The individuals struck the victim in the face repeatedly during the robbery," police said in a statement.

The men got away with the teen's jacket, shoulder bag, cell phone and a couple dollars cash.

One of the suspects, 35-year-old Charles Destefano, was arrested later that day not far from the scene of the attack.

Police are still searching for the second suspect, who was last seen wearing a black hooded coat, pink sweater, black pants and multi-colored sneakers.

Attorney information for Destefano was not immediately available.