2 Men Gunned Down Driving Near JFK Airport With 4-Year-Old Riding in Backseat: Police

Two men were shot and killed late Friday morning when gunfire was directed at a moving car near JFK Airport, police said.

The driver and front-seat passenger in a vehicle traveling on International Airport Center Boulevard in Queens were struck by gunfire and killed around 11:45 a.m., according to the NYPD. Both victims, identified by police as gang members, were 26 years old.

A 28-year-old woman and 4-year-old boy were riding in the backseat of the car at the time of the incident. Police said the boy was the son of one of the victim's killed.

After the driver was struck, he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into fence just off the roadway.

The woman and young boy were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear where the gunfire originated from and if it came from someone stationary or in a moving vehicle.

The police investigation is ongoing and the names of the deceased were held pending family notification.

