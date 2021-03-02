2 Men Accused of Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Girl Brought From Ohio to NJ

What to Know Two men are facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl brought to New Jersey from Ohio with a 14-year-old friend, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Two men are facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl brought to New Jersey from Ohio with a 14-year-old friend, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Norman Berry, 32 and of the Bronx, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Meanwhile, Tyrell Piazza, 31 and of Jersey City, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The endangerment charges for both defendants are related to the sex acts, as well as providing drugs and alcohol to minors, the prosecutor's office said.

Piazza was arrested at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Meanwhile, Berry is being held in New York on separate, related charges.

Attorney information for the men was not immediately known.

The two girls – who met Berry in Ohio – were allegedly brought by him to New Jersey on Feb. 24 and were staying in two motels in North Bergen. Prosecutors say that during that time, the 15-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Berry and another male who was later identified as Piazza.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged crimes by the NYPD Special Victims Unit after Berry traveled with the girls to New York City and the 14-year-old girl contacted a relative who subsequently contacted authorities.