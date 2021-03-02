Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Crime and Courts

2 Men Accused of Sexual Assault of 15-Year-Old Girl Brought From Ohio to NJ

The girl was allegedly brought to New Jersey along with a 14-year-old friend who eventually managed to contact a relative back home, which subsequently led to authorities being notified.

Police Lights Generic NBC4_19
NBC News

What to Know

  • Two men are facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl brought to New Jersey from Ohio with a 14-year-old friend, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.
  • Norman Berry, 32 and of the Bronx, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Meanwhile, Tyrell Piazza, 31 and of Jersey City, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
  • The endangerment charges for both defendants are related to the sex acts, as well as providing drugs and alcohol to minors, the prosecutor's office said.

Two men are facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on a 15-year-old girl brought to New Jersey from Ohio with a 14-year-old friend, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Norman Berry, 32 and of the Bronx, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree, criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and four counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Meanwhile, Tyrell Piazza, 31 and of Jersey City, was charged with sexual assault in the second degree and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

The endangerment charges for both defendants are related to the sex acts, as well as providing drugs and alcohol to minors, the prosecutor's office said.

News

cuomo allegations 8 hours ago

Calls for Cuomo Resignation Mount After 3rd Accuser; 6 NYS Legislators Back Impeachment

COVID-19 19 mins ago

New York Pilots COVID Passport of Sorts to Fast-Track Reopening: Here's How It Works

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Piazza was arrested at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Tonnelle Avenue in North Bergen. Meanwhile, Berry is being held in New York on separate, related charges.

Attorney information for the men was not immediately known.

The two girls – who met Berry in Ohio – were allegedly brought by him to New Jersey on Feb. 24 and were staying in two motels in North Bergen. Prosecutors say that during that time, the 15-year-old victim was sexually assaulted by Berry and another male who was later identified as Piazza.

The Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Unit was notified of the alleged crimes by the NYPD Special Victims Unit after Berry traveled with the girls to New York City and the 14-year-old girl contacted a relative who subsequently contacted authorities.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Crime and CourtsNew YorkNew JerseyOhiosexual assault
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us