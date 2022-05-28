2 Kids Inside Drunk Driver's Car, Swerving Around LI Without Seat Belts: Police

A late-night apparent joyride ended with a man in handcuffs after allegedly driving around Long Island drunk with two kids and two adults in the car, all without seat belts, according to police.

The 45-year-old driver was tipped off to police after numerous 911 calls reported an "erratic driver" in East Meadow late Friday night.

Officers discovered the Queens man driving in a "dangerous manner" on Hempstead Turnpike around 10:15 p.m., according to police.

A traffic stop was conducted and officers allegedly found four passengers inside the vehicle all without seat belts. Two of the passengers were children, ages four and 13.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police took the driver into custody after observing the man's noticeable stench of alcohol on his breath, blood shot eyes and slurred speech, officials said.

The driver, scheduled for arraignment Saturday, was charged with driving while intoxicated and endangering the welfare of a child.

Authorities said the children were released into the car of relatives.