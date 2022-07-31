2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home

A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday.

The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday.

A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC Sheriff's Office, Staten Island District Attorney's Office and ASPCA to the home.

The Sheriff’s Office and Staten Island DA partnered with ASPCA in investigating a community complaint involving animal cruelty. Over 20 dogs and puppies were rescued. The person involved has been apprehended and charged with a felony. (1/3) pic.twitter.com/m9u2Gdxoxc — NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) July 29, 2022

One person was arrested and charged with a felony, according to officials.