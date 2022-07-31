Crime and Courts

Staten Island

2 Dozen Malnourished Huskies Discovered at NYC Home

NYC Sheriffs

A rescue effort on Staten Island successfully recovered over 20 dogs and puppies kept in harmful living conditions, city officials said Saturday.

The joint operation found 24 huskies, many malnourished, abused and neglected at a Tompkinsville property on Friday.

A community complaint tipped off investigators, leading officials from the NYC Sheriff's Office, Staten Island District Attorney's Office and ASPCA to the home.

One person was arrested and charged with a felony, according to officials.

