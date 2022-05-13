2 Dead in Separate Overnight NYC Stabbings: Police

A bloody night in New York City resulted in the deaths of two men in separate assaults around midnight, with suspects in one of the attacks still on the run.

Police said the first stabbing left a 58-year-old homeless man dead on Horace Harding Expressway in Queens. Curtis Rippe was involved in a dispute with two men before he was stabbed in the torso, police added.

Officers did not recover any weapons from the scene when they responded minutes before midnight, but they said a 26-year-old person of interest was taken into custody.

Less than two hours later, over in Greenwich Village, police said a 28-year-old Brooklyn man died from another stabbing.

Samer Abdalla was involved in an argument with a group of men at West 4th Street and 6th Avenue around 1:30 a.m. when the assault occurred, police said. He was fatally stabbed in the torso.

The group ran from the scene on foot before officers arrived. No arrests have been made and there's been no additional description of the men released by police.