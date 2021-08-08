2 Dead, 2 Critical After Shooting at Brooklyn Party

Police were investigating a shooting at a Brooklyn party early Sunday that left two people dead and two more in critical condition.

Officers responded to an outdoor party venue in East New York at about 12:30 am. after the city’s gunshot detection system was activated, and found three people inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two of the three, both 36-year-old men, were pronounced dead at hospitals. The third occupant, a 51-year-old man, was listed in critical condition with wounds to his back, chest and right arm.

Two other men, a 37-year-old and 32-year-old, were shot inside the event space. Police said the 32-year-old was in critical condition with chest and neck injuries.

No arrests had been made, and the shooting was under investigation. The victims' identities were withheld pending notification of family.