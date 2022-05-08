Crime and Courts

2 Boys Wounded in Shooting in Central Park: NYPD

The boys, 12 and 14, were expected to survive

A gunman was wanted over the weekend for a shooting in the northeast corner of Central Park that left two boys wounded, police said.

Police rushed to the area of 110th Street and 5th Avenue around 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.

One bullet hit a 12-year-old's leg, and a 14-year-old was shot in the bicep and grazed in the stomach by a second bullet, police said.

Officers recovered five shell casings in the area, but said they don't know what the motive may have been or if the boys were the shooter's intended targets.

Both boys were expected to recover.

