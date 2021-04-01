2 Accused of Money Laundering, ID Theft Scheme That Targeted at Least 50 People

What to Know A duo from New Jersey is facing charges for their alleged involvement in the theft of more than $250,000 and personal identifying information from at least 50 people, according to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office.

Shemar Rogers and Tariah Darby, both 22 and of New Brunswick, were arrested Tuesday.

Through the course of the ongoing months-long investigation, additional arrests were made.

Shemar Rogers and Tariah Darby, both 22 and of New Brunswick, were arrested Tuesday. Rogers has been charged with first degree promoting organized street crime, theft by deception, conspiracy to commit theft by deception, money laundering, identity theft, and trafficking in personal identity information; all second-degree crimes, while Darby has been charged with second degree conspiracy to commit theft by deception and third-degree money laundering, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone, Chief Rick Abrams of the Highland Park Police Department, and Director Anthony Caputo of the New Brunswick Police Department jointly announced Thursday.

Attorney information for the accused was not immediately available.

The charges stem from a multi-agency investigation that on Tuesday, culminated in a court-ordered search of their residence at the Quincy Apartments in New Brunswick. During the search, detectives allegedly seized money, jewelry, merchandise purchased with the alleged victims' funds and a BMW 430i -- all with a total value of more than $250,000.

A handgun, 12 rounds of ammunition in the weapon, one loose round of hollowpoint ammunition, checks issued in other names, a New York driver’s license in another name, and a money counter were also allegedly seized.

Through the course of the ongoing months-long investigation, five other arrests were made with charges of third degree attempted theft by deception and third degree conspiracy to commit theft by deception.

The investigation is active and continuing. Anyone with information can call the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-4335.