19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Front of Long Island McDonald's

The location is a popular hangout spot for local students; an investigation into the shooting is ongoing

  • Police say a 19-year-old was killed steps from the entrance of a Long Island McDonald's in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.
  • Crime scene tape surrounds the restaurant as police in Hempstead continue to investigate the deadly shooting that took place at around 3:48 p.m.
  • The McDonald's is close to neighborhood schools and a popular hangout for students. It is currently unclear if the victim was a high school student.

Police say a 19-year-old was killed steps from the entrance of a Long Island McDonald's in the middle of the afternoon Wednesday.

Crime scene tape surrounds the restaurant as police in Hempstead continue to investigate the deadly shooting that took place at around 3:48 p.m.

Various witnesses tell News 4 New York that they heard numerous shots -- with as many as six, according to one witness.

Nassau County Homicide Squad Commanding Officer Det. Cpt. Stephen Fitzpatrick said the victim, who was outside the restaurant, received multiple gunshot wounds. A car in the parking lot was also riddled with gunshots.

At this time, Fitzpatrick said, authorities believe the victim was targeted and are looking into whether the shooting was a gang-related crime.

The McDonald's is close to neighborhood schools and a popular hangout for students. It is currently unclear if the victim was a high school student.

"This was not too far from school grounds, this is why we are very concerned about the violence that is taking place....We are very concerned about gun violence and shots being fired in the Village of Hempstead," LaMont E. Johnson, Hempstead School Board Vice President, said.

Additional information was not immediately known.

The investigation is ongoing.

