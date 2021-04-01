19-Year-Old Charged in Case of Mom of 2 Killed in NYC Stray Bullet Shooting Last Month

What to Know A 19-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a Queens mother of two who was walking home when nearby gunfire struck her in the head, killing her one block from her Woodside home last month.

Dujuan Williams, of Queens, is facing charges of murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the fatal shooting, police announced Thursday.

Gudelia Vallinas was shot on a street in Queens after 8 p.m. March 12 as she walked home from a nearby store and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital, according to the NYPD. Police believe the 37-year-old New York City woman fatally shot in the head on a city street when she was accidentally caught in a crossfire.

Nearby security cameras captured the moment the shooting took place.

Police say the woman was one block from her Woodside home when she was struck by a stray bullet.