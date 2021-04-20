Crime and Courts

U.S. Capitol Riots

19-Year-Old Brooklynite Accused of Participating in U.S. Capitol Siege

By Joe Valiquette

What to Know

  • A 19-year-old Brooklynite is the latest person to be charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege that took place earlier this year.
  • Dovid Schwartzberg was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol Building, law enforcement sources say.
  • Schwartzberg, who is unemployed, surrendered at the FBI office in Manhattan Tuesday morning.

A 19-year-old Brooklynite is the latest person to be charged in connection with the deadly Capitol siege that took place earlier this year.

Dovid Schwartzberg was charged with disorderly conduct in connection with the Jan. 6 events at the Capitol Building, law enforcement sources say.

Schwartzberg, who is unemployed, surrendered at the FBI office in Manhattan Tuesday morning. He is scheduled to appear via teleconference in federal court in Brooklyn later Tuesday.

Attorney information for Schwartzberg was not immediately known.

Local FBI officials continue to help Washington, D.C. officials search for numerous others from the tri-state area who took part in the Jan. 6 riots. Additional arrests are expected in the days and weeks ahead.

This latest development follows a myriad of arrests and charges against a number of tri-state residents in connection to the violent events that unfolded early January when a mob of former President Donald Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. 

More than three months after the siege, the FBI continues to make arrests throughout the country. Since the violent riot, a number of tri-state residents have been arrested and charged with various crimes in connection to the deadly event, including a New York City sanitation worker, the brother of a retired NYPD officer, an MTA worker, an Upper West Side community leader and an out-of-work electrician from New Jersey with a 2-month-old child.

Additionally, a man who surrendered at the FBI’s Hudson Valley office in February to face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol siege is a retired NYPD officer who had been assigned for a time to work perimeter security at City Hall and at Gracie Mansion, the mayor's official residence.

