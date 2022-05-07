18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Head in NYC Apartment Lobby Dies 2 Days Later

A young woman shot in Brooklyn Wednesday morning has died after fighting for her life, authorities say.

Police say they received a report of an 18-year-old who was shot in the head shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment building along Sterling Place in Crown Heights.

When they arrived, police found the young woman in the lobby, near a courtyard and a stairwell. She was rushed to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

On Saturday, police confirmed the young woman's death and reclassified the investigation as a homicide.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The apartment complex has about six surveillance cameras outside the building, but police have not yet released any video.

The victim's mother identified her as Adriana Graham, who law enforcement sources said lives in Far Rockaway — near an hour away from the crime scene. Why she was in Crown Heights in the early hours of the morning is under investigation, as police look to determine if Graham was the intended target.

Neighbors say they are fed up knowing that another person has fallen victim to gun violence in the city.

"I don't understand," Trevor Handberry said. "This is sad. This is very sad."

Handberry says he sees cops patrolling the area daily and is surprised at what happened.

"Every day. So this is why I don't understand how this could go down if they are there all the time," he said.

The shooter remains on the run, and no arrests have been made. Police have not identified a suspect or a person of interest yet.

An investigation is still ongoing.