Brooklyn

18-Year-Old Woman Shot in Head in NYC Apartment Building Lobby: Cops

Police say they received a report of an 18-year-old who was shot in the head shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment building in Crown Heights

By Romney Smith

A shooting that took place in Brooklyn Wednesday morning has a young woman fighting for her life, authorities say.

Police say they received a report of an 18-year-old who was shot in the head shortly before 3 a.m. at an apartment building in Crown Heights.

When they arrived, police found the young woman in the lobby. She was taken to Kings County Hospital in critical condition.

Neighbors say they are fed up knowing that another person has fallen victim to gun violence in the city.

"I don't understand," Trevor Handberry said. "This is sad. This is very sad."

Handberry says he sees cops patrolling the area daily and is surprised at what happened.

"Every day. So this is why I don't understand how this could go down if they are there all the time," he said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

