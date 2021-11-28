17-Year-Old Dies in Newark Quadruple Teen Shooting

Four teenagers became the latest victims of gun violence in Newark late Saturday when men opened fire on their car, leaving one dead and three others hospitalized, prosecutors in Essex County said.

Investigators say one of the victims, 17-year-old Djiba Kaba, died at a nearby hospital following the shooting. The three other teenage victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the prosecutors.

The suspects opened fire on the teens from another vehicle around 9 p.m. on Bergen Street, the officials detailed Sunday. No arrests had been made a day later.

News 4

Prosecutors did not release any details of the men wanted in connection to the shooting, or a description of the vehicle involved.