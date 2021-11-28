Crime and Courts

gun violence

17-Year-Old Dies in Newark Quadruple Teen Shooting

Crime scene tape surrounds two crashed cars after a quadruple shooting.
News 4

Four teenagers became the latest victims of gun violence in Newark late Saturday when men opened fire on their car, leaving one dead and three others hospitalized, prosecutors in Essex County said.

Investigators say one of the victims, 17-year-old Djiba Kaba, died at a nearby hospital following the shooting. The three other teenage victims had non-life-threatening injuries, according to the prosecutors.

The suspects opened fire on the teens from another vehicle around 9 p.m. on Bergen Street, the officials detailed Sunday. No arrests had been made a day later.

Police block off a Newark road to investigate a quadruple shooting.
News 4
Police block off a Newark road to investigate a quadruple shooting.

Prosecutors did not release any details of the men wanted in connection to the shooting, or a description of the vehicle involved.

