15-Year-Old Indicted in Fatal Stabbing of NY Teen at HS Basketball Parade

A 15-year-old has been indicted on manslaughter and other charges after a double stabbing left a teen girl dead and another student injured during a parade celebrating a high school's championship basketball season, law enforcement officials said.

The suspect was arraigned Tuesday, and also faces attempted assault, assault and weapon possession charges for the violent incident on April 8, according to the Westchester County District Attorney. The suspect is not being named due to their their status as a juvenile.

"First and foremost, our thoughts are with the victims and their families in what continues to be an extremely tragic and difficult time. Violence and the disregard for human life among our youth continues to be among the most troubling issues that we face as a society and I will continue to work with all of our government and community partners to try and find ways to prevent such senseless loss of young lives," Westchester DA Miriam Rocah said.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. near East Prospect and Gramatan Avenues along the parade route in Mount Vernon. Kayla Green, 16, was rushed to Jacobi Hospital in the Bronx, where she died from her injuries. A 15-year-old second victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment after being stabbed by the suspect, the DA said, and was expected to make a full recovery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police in Mount Vernon said they were able to identify the suspect from a handful of videos that captured the attack. A motive remains unclear.

Attorney information for the suspect was not immediately available.