15-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Chest While at a NYC Park: NYPD

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a downtown Brooklyn park, police said.
Authorities received a call reporting the shooting at around 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Tillary and Jay streets vicinity of McLaughlin Park.
When police arrived at the scene they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest.
He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.
According to investigators, two men approached the teen who was sitting on a park bench and ended in some type of fight before one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old.
News 4 New York was at the scene were detectives swarmed the area looking for any clues that could lead to those responsible for shooting the teen.
