Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Brooklyn

15-Year-Old in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Chest While at a NYC Park: NYPD

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 15-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot in the chest at a downtown Brooklyn park, police said.

Authorities received a call reporting the shooting at around 1:43 p.m. Wednesday in the Tillary and Jay streets vicinity of McLaughlin Park.

When police arrived at the scene they found the teen with a gunshot wound to the chest.

He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

According to investigators, two men approached the teen who was sitting on a park bench and ended in some type of fight before one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the 15-year-old.

News 4 New York was at the scene were detectives swarmed the area looking for any clues that could lead to those responsible for shooting the teen.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BrooklynNew York CityNYPDshootingPark
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us