Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Mount Vernon

15-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of NY Teen at HS Basketball Parade

Two teens were stabbed Friday afternoon, one fatally, during a celebration for Mount Vernon's state championship basketball team

Police officer stands behind caution tape at scene of double stabbing
CitizenApp

A parade celebrating the championship basketball season of the Mount Vernon Knights ended in tragedy Friday afternoon when a double stabbing claimed the life of a teenage victim, police said.

Authorities said a 15-year-old student was arrested in connection to the attack that left one girl with lacerations and a second with a fatal stab wound. The incident happened around 4 p.m. near East Prospect and Gramatan Avenues along the parade route.

Police in Mount Vernon said they were able to identify the suspect from a handful of videos that captured the attack. The teen suspect faces charges manslaughter and attempted assault, according to a police press release.

All victims and suspects are minors, and therefore their identities will not be released by the department, police said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard released a statement late Friday offering condolences to the impacted families and Mount Vernon community.

"We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence. The mental emotional and spiritual health of our community especially of our children must be the priority and we must come together," she said.

Counseling services will be provided at Mount Vernon High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend, and Monday as well, the mayor announced.

News

gun violence 2 hours ago

17-Year-Old Arrested in Deadly Shooting of Bronx Honor Student

New York 22 mins ago

NY Lawmakers Finalize $220B Budget, Boosted by Federal Funds

The surviving victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Mount Vernondouble stabbing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us