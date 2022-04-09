15-Year-Old Arrested in Fatal Stabbing of NY Teen at HS Basketball Parade

A parade celebrating the championship basketball season of the Mount Vernon Knights ended in tragedy Friday afternoon when a double stabbing claimed the life of a teenage victim, police said.

Authorities said a 15-year-old student was arrested in connection to the attack that left one girl with lacerations and a second with a fatal stab wound. The incident happened around 4 p.m. near East Prospect and Gramatan Avenues along the parade route.

Police in Mount Vernon said they were able to identify the suspect from a handful of videos that captured the attack. The teen suspect faces charges manslaughter and attempted assault, according to a police press release.

All victims and suspects are minors, and therefore their identities will not be released by the department, police said.

Mayor Shawyn Patterson Howard released a statement late Friday offering condolences to the impacted families and Mount Vernon community.

"We began our day celebrating the greatness and success of our youth and we ended it with a young life that has been taken by senseless and inexcusable violence. The mental emotional and spiritual health of our community especially of our children must be the priority and we must come together," she said.

Counseling services will be provided at Mount Vernon High School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. all weekend, and Monday as well, the mayor announced.

The surviving victim is expected to make a full recovery.