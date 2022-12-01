14-Year-Old Shot Dead on NYC Street, Possibly Over Music, Cops Say

What to Know A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say.

A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue; the next view shows both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two opened fire aiming at the 14-year-old and another boy who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say.

A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue — one with a blue crossbody bag across his chest while the other wears all black with black and white sneakers.

The next view shows both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two opened fire aiming at the 14-year-old and another boy who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue.

Despite attempts to save his life once officers arrived, the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being shot in chest, hip and foot.

Detectives shut the area down as a crime scene until about 3:30 Thursday morning -- ultimately locating at least eight shell casings from a 9 mm weapon.

The identity of the boy killed hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing but law enforcement sources say this may have been motivated by a feud over music.