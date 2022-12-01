Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Bronx

14-Year-Old Shot Dead on NYC Street, Possibly Over Music, Cops Say

Police have not released the identity of the boy shot and killed

By Tracie Strahan

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

  • A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say.
  • A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue; the next view shows both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.
  • Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two opened fire aiming at the 14-year-old and another boy who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue.

A 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in the Bronx in what law enforcement officials believe was targeted -- and the shooting was possibly motivated by music, police say.

A security camera video shows two young men entering a bodega here on Morris Avenue — one with a blue crossbody bag across his chest while the other wears all black with black and white sneakers.

The next view shows both of them suddenly running from behind parked cars with masks on before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

Law enforcement sources familiar with this case say it’s believed those two opened fire aiming at the 14-year-old and another boy who were walking on the sidewalk on Morris Avenue.

Despite attempts to save his life once officers arrived, the 14-year-old boy was pronounced dead after being shot in chest, hip and foot.

Detectives shut the area down as a crime scene until about 3:30 Thursday morning -- ultimately locating at least eight shell casings from a 9 mm weapon.

News

Rockland County 4 hours ago

Several Students Hurt in Yeshiva Bus Crash in Spring Valley, Police Say

Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting 5 hours ago

Check Out This Rockefeller Center Tree Timelapse: From Arrival to Lighting

The identity of the boy killed hasn’t been released.

The investigation is ongoing but law enforcement sources say this may have been motivated by a feud over music.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

BronxNew York Citygun violenceshooting
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us