14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police

Police in Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media.

Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the 14-year-old at home.

Police say he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation and was charged with making a terrorist threat.

No weapons were found in the teen’s home.