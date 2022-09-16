Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Suffolk County

14-Year-Old on Long Island Arrested for Online Terrorist Threat Against School: Police

the judge's stand inside a courtroom with a US flag in the background

Police in Long Island arrested a 14-year-old boy they said made a school threat on social media.

Suffolk County Police arrested the teenager Thursday night after he allegedly said on social media that he was going to bring weapons to the R.C. Murphy Junior High School in Stony Brook and harm students and faculty.

Following an investigation, detectives arrested the 14-year-old at home.

Police say he was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for evaluation and was charged with making a terrorist threat.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No weapons were found in the teen’s home.

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Suffolk CountyNew YorkLong IslandpoliceSuffolk County police
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us