14-Year-Old Charged With Hate Crime After Spraying 2 Men With Fire Extinguishers: NYPD

What to Know A 14-year-old faces hate crime charges after police alleged he sprayed two men with a fire extinguisher on separate occasions in Brooklyn.

The first reported incident involved a 72-year-old man said he was approached by an unknown group and sprayed, police said.

Another victim, a 66-year-old man, was sprayed and punched in a separate incident, police said.

The teen, who was not identified due to his status as a minor, was arrested Monday and faces assault as a hate crime, assault and aggravated harassment charges, police said. Attorney information for the juvenile was not immediately clear.

According to police, officers responded to a 911 call in the vicinity of Taylor Street and Lee Avenue in Williamsburg on Aug. 21 around 6:06 a.m. When they arrived, a 72-year-old man said he was approached by a group of unidentified individuals, and one sprayed him with a powder from a fire extinguisher, police said, adding that apparently words were not exchanged between the two parties leading up to the attack.

Police said they responded to another call that same day in the area of Roebling and 3rd streets for a similar attack to a 66-year-old man who was also sprayed on with fire extinguisher and then punched by an individual in a group that approached him. The man refused medical attention on scene.

Police made public video and photos related to the incidents and urge anyone with information to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).



