13-Year-Old Arrested for Making Online Threats Against Middle School on Long Island

What to Know Suffolk County police arrested a 13-year-old student in Copiague on Monday for making threats on social media claiming he would shoot teachers and students at the middle school.

Parents took their kids out of school after two threats of violence in the Copiague School District, with the first threat, a social media post, directed at the middle school.

On Monday morning, someone also phoned in a threat to the high school, which prompted the building to be evacuated.

Terrance Pinkhard picked up his daughter Lanay after learning someone threatened to shoot up teachers and students at the middle school.

"For the safety of my child, I'm going to do what I have to do," Pinkhard told News 4 New York as he was picking up his daughter.

Police arrested a 13-year-old boy for making the threat.

High schoolers were bussed to the middle school for early dismissal.

"When I went to drop off my son at the high school, there were just a whole bunch of police cars, they were telling us to leave," Jennifer Ribau, a parent, said.

After being notified of the threats, police swept both the middle and high schools and determined there was no need for alarm. However, some parents that spoke with News 4 New York weren’t comfortable keeping their kids in school.

"I think we have to be very careful, it’s a sad truth that it happens in America…not even in school are they safe anymore," Ribau said.

Meanwhile, the 13-year-old boy is charged with making a threat of mass harm. He’s expected to make an appearance in family court at a later date. School is expected to be in session tomorrow.