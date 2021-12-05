11-Year-Old Held at Knifepoint Thought Man ‘Would Kill Me' During School Robbery

A family is shaken after an 11-year-old was robbed in a Queens school bathroom by a stranger who snuck inside and pointed a knife at the boy's chest.

Police said the armed and unidentified man gained entry to Robert A. Van Wyck Junior High School on Wednesday afternoon around 2:30 p.m. Once inside, the man found the 11-year-old in the bathroom and tried to take off with his money, but the boy didn't have any.

The knife-wielding assailant is accused of taking the boy's water bottle before fleeing school grounds.

Police said the young victim didn't suffer any physical injuries, but days later, he's still experiencing significant trauma from the event.

On Sunday, the boy said he thought the man "would kill me" and is terrified to go back to school. The 11-year-old's mother said the incident hasn't broken her heart as she watches her son struggle to sleep since Wednesday.

The family is hoping to get more answers about how the man ended up in the school in the first place.

A spokesperson for the city's school said Saturday, "We are working closely with the NYPD and school community to investigate and ensure the building is safe.”

Police said the suspect's mission didn't end at the school. After leaving the school he's accused of arguing with a 51-year-old man and lunging at the victim's throat with the knife. The weapon did not make contact with his neck, so the assailant continued attacking with the knife, cutting the victim's jacket several times.

The 51-year-old didn't report any injuries after the suspect fled, but not before throwing a water bottle at the victim.

A final altercation happened in the nearby vicinity at a deli on 85th Avenue and Parsons Boulevard, according to police.

The NYPD released wanted posters of the suspect over the weekend as their investigation continued.