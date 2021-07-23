$10K Reward Offered for Information in Chinatown Subway Attack of Mother, Son

A New York City activist has offered up a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest of the suspect who knocked a 58-year-old mother and her son down subway steps during a robbery attempt.

Phil Wong, president of the Chinese American Citizens Alliance of Greater New York, announced the reward Thursday in search of the suspect who attacked Than Htwe and her 22-year-old son on the morning of July 17 at Canal Street Station.

Htwe was in critical condition following the attack and she remained hospitalized with traumatic head injuries.

According to police, the suspect made a complaint about the son's backpack before pulling on the bag and causing Htwe and son to fall down the stairs and they were knocked unconcious.

NYPD

Police say the suspect fled the station. The NYPD Asian Hate Crime Task Force is investigating.