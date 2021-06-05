Crime and Courts

Chief investigative reporter Jonathan Dienst on crime, corruption and terrorism.
Far Rockaway

10-Year-Old NYC Boy Killed in Shooting Days Before Birthday, Dad Says

The boy was set to turn 11 on Tuesday, his father told News 4

NBC Universal, Inc.

The search continues for the gunman responsible for taking the life of a 10-year-old boy late Saturday night in Queens and leaving his uncle hospitalized with a gunshot wound.

Police said Justin Wallace was with his uncle in the Rockaways at a home on Beach 45th Street in Edgemere when the shots were fired around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The 10-year-old was hit in the chest and pronounced dead a short time later at a nearby hospital.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The boy's uncle, a 29-year-old, was hit in his shoulder and taken to Jamaica Hospital where he was recovering.

News

face masks 4 hours ago

In About-Face, NY Appears to Delay End to School Face Mask Mandate

Jeff Bezos 4 hours ago

Jeff Bezos Launching Himself Into Space Next Month

Police said the pair were victims of a drive-by shooting. Investigators have recovered surveillance video that shows an SUV pull up on the street before a man armed with a gun runs up to the from of the family home and fires off several rounds.

A 10-year-old boy was with his uncle Saturday night in the Rockaways when a gunman opened fire, killing the boy and wounding his uncle. NBC New York's Myles Miller reports.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear but officials are looking into a reported disagreement earlier in the day at a family cookout between neighbors.

Wallace's father spoke to News 4 the next morning, who was downstairs in the home at the time of the shooting. He said his son was turning 11 on Tuesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted Sunday morning calling the boy's death "a profound injustice." He later visited the boy's grieving family and promised that justice will be served.

"Justice Wallace should be alive right now. He's dead because of a coward's act," the mayor said. "To his family: your city shares your anger, it shares your sadness. We mourn with you."

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Justin's death comes amid rising concerns of gun violence affecting children across the city. Hours before the deadly shooting, police say a 12-year-old girl was shot in the ankle in the Mount Eden section of the Bronx. No arrests have been made in that incident either.

“The NYPD has made record numbers of gun arrests this year and we continue to focus with precision policing on precincts with disproportionate gun violence," an NYPD spokesperson said in reaction to recent shootings. "The key to having an effect is for prosecutors and courts to ensure that those arrested with guns see real consequences.”

Copyright NBC New York

This article tagged under:

Far RockawayQueensgun violence
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us