10 Arrested, 89 Dogs Seized in Possible Largest Dogfighting Bust in NY: Suffolk DA

Ten people were arrested and 89 dogs rescued in connection to an alleged interstate dogfighting ring.

This was possibly the largest bust of its kind in New York history, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Monday.

Acting Suffolk County Police Commissioner Stuart Cameron described the dogfighting ring as "one of the most disturbing cases I have ever seen in Suffolk County.”

Ten people were arrested and 89 dogs rescued in connection to an alleged interstate dogfighting ring -- possibly the largest bust of its kind in New York history, Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy Sini announced Monday.

Officials said that the dogs were bred for one purpose only: to fight and kill. Their lives were full of cruelty and they lived in wretched conditions, officials said, adding that the animals are killed if they were too injured or don’t fight well.

Though the dogs were subjected to unimaginable cruelty, those who participated in the ring didn't seem to mind since, according to officials, one person made a $175,000 bet on one fight.

The individuals who bred and own these dogs allegedly refused to bring the animals to veterinarians in an attempt to not bring attention to the fighting ring. Instead, a man -- who was part of the ring -- called the “doctor” would often operate on the dogs.

Sini also announced Monday that his office is empaneling a Special Grand Jury to investigate crimes against animals and to make legislative recommendations to combat animal cruelty.